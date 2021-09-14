FAQ: How the New US Bill for Speedier Green Cards Might Help Indians

The US House committe has introduced provisions that might accelerate green card applications of backlogged Indians.
It might soon be easier for Indians in the United States to get green cards.
The United States' House Committee on the Judiciary on Friday, 10 September, introduced new provisions under the Budget Reconciliation Bill. These provisions are recommendations to seek adjustment of the green card backlogs. The move could result in reduction of wait time for Indians in line for residency.
What are the new provisions about?
The new provisions by the committee include suggestions to provide relief to those who have been stuck due to the green card backlog. The bill will help those looking for permanent residency or obtaining a green card.
There is a provision for a payment of a "super fee"– a supplemental fee of $5,000, which can help those with a priority date that is more than two years ago. The fee is $50,000 for EB-5 category – immigrant investors.
How will this affect H-1B visa-holders?
H-1B visa-holders cannot switch professions, and due to the difficulty of procedure find it hard to change their location. Hence, many of them have either already applied or will eventually want to apply for a permanent residency in the US.
Therefore, the payment of this super fee would accelerate their process of becoming an American citizen.
How will the new provisions impact children of immigrants?
For children of immigrants, or for any family member of a US citizen, the super fee is $2,500. Thus, prioritising and making their pathway to citizenship speedier.
How will the bill benefit Indians applying for citizenship of the US?
Many Indian IT professionals with jobs in the US are holders of the H-1 B visa. Moreover, a maximum of the green card applicants whose requests are in the backlog come from India and China. The new provisions, if legalised into an Act, will be of help to many Indians who dream of being a US citizen.
When will the provisions come into action?
The provisions are not final. They need to be ratified in the mark-up and be added to the Senate Bill. They would have to pass the Judiciary Committee, the House of Representatives, and the Senate, and be signed by the president before becoming a law in action.
(With inputs from The Economic Times, News 18, The Indian Express, and Forbes)
Published: 14 Sep 2021,05:36 PM IST