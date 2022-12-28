Family of Entrepreneur Raj Moonesinghe Shot Dead by US Cop Looks for Answers

Rajan Moonesinghe, Raj to his friends and colleagues, was shot dead by an Austin Police officer around 12:30 am on 15 November.
"I just wanted to hold him … and say I love him. Thank you for being this amazing gift that I had,'' says Ruth Moonesinghe, the mother of Rajan Moonesinghe, a tech founder who was shot dead in a police incident last month in Austin, Texas.
"I’m just sad. I wasn’t there because … that shouldn’t have happened to him," Ruth tells NBC News.
On the intervening night of 14-15 November, Raj was home when he suspected his home had been burglarised. He told a neighbour that someone was in his house and he was going to call 911. He then picked a rifle.
At the same time, across the street from his home, a private security guard called 911 to report what Moonesinghe was doing.
“He almost seems to be scared of something inside his house. He's pointing the rifle at the interior of his home,” the guard told a dispatcher, according to a recording of the 911 call released by the Austin Police.
The man told the dispatcher that Moonesinghe fired two shots inside his own home just before the cops arrived. “Looks like he is currently pointing his rifle at the interior of his home,” said the caller, adding, “He just fired... he fired into his home... the police are here. He fired again.”
According to the details of the case released by the Austin Police, the 911 call was received at 12:28 am.
Officer Daniel Sanchez and Officer Stephen Markert, driving separate police vehicles arrived at approximately 12:33 am, the APD said.
This incident was captured on body-worn camera, dash camera, and other video sources, the police department said, releasing the 911 call recording and footage from the cameras.
In the ring camera video footage, Moonesinghe could be seen walking back around the corner of the house.
“Yeah, you want this? Are you sure? My God you’re f****** stupid,” he says, pointing the gun again. Then gunshots are heard – one after another. As he walks back towards the front of the house, officer Sanchez fires his gun – one after another – a total five shots.
“Suspect is down, hands are up,” an officer is heard saying off camera. “Show your hands, do it now.”
“It wasn’t me,” says Moonesinghe.
Speaking to NBC News, Moonesinghe’s heartbroken mother and brother said they were looking for answers from the Austin Police as to why Raj was killed so quickly before being given a reasonable amount of time to drop the weapon.
Asserting that his brother “did nothing wrong,” Johann said, “He had a gun … he was defending his house and he didn’t point the gun. He was not menacing. He didn’t look like he was going to shoot anyone.”
Johann added that Raj got a rifle to protect himself as there had been recent crimes in the area.
APD said it will conduct two concurrent investigations into this incident: a criminal investigation by the APD Special Investigations Unit in conjunction with the Travis County District Attorney's Office and an administrative investigation conducted by the APD Internal Affairs Unit, with oversight from the Office of Police Oversight.
Officer Sanchez who discharged his firearm has been placed on administrative leave while the two investigations are on, the police said.
In response to The Quint’s email seeking details into the investigations, the APD said it has released all publicly available materials connected to this case.
Rajan David Moonesinghe, an American tech entrepreneur of Sri Lankan origin, grew up in Los Angeles, California. Earning a bachelor’s degree from the University of San Diego, Raj worked as a financial analyst before turning entrepreneur.
He co-founded InKind, a financial technology company, with his brother Johann in 2015, and it has now grown into an organisation of more than 70 employees, financing over 600 restaurants throughout the country. While he lived in Washington, DC for a few years, he moved to Austin five years ago to grow InKind.
“His kindness, generosity, and sense of duty to those less fortunate travelled with him. As a teenager, he journeyed to East Africa with his mother and six members of his church, where he donated soccer gear that he had collected from local teams in California,” according to his obituary.
In 2021, he purchased a farm in rural Zambia in 2021 to “build up infrastructure, trade, and commerce for the nine local villages. Goshen is set to build a school for local children, a medical clinic, and employ and educate locals with sustainable agriculture systems.”
The obit described Raj as someone who loved and adored his family. "He flew his father to Austin every year to watch Formula 1 races. He was at his happiest eating his mom's food, and she was his favourite dance partner at weddings and parties,” the obit says.
“He enjoyed good food and spending time with family and friends. He brought people together and made those around him feel welcome and heard,” the obit says. “Rajan will be missed beyond words, but never forgotten.”
"When Raj was buried, I made a promise to him. I said, 'Raj, I will be an unstoppable force of justice for you. And I will make sure this doesn’t happen to another family'," Johann told ABC affiliate KVUE.
(With inputs from NBC News and KVUE.)