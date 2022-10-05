Indian-Origin Family of 4 Kidnapped in California, Kin in Punjab in Shock

Police in central California in the United States are looking for an India-origin family of four, including an 8-month-old girl, who were allegedly kidnapped in central California's city of Merced on Monday, 3 October.

The baby, Aroohi Dheri, was abducted on Monday along with her mother Jasleen Kaur (27), her father Jasdeep Singh (36) and her uncle, Amandeep Singh (39).

The family of Jasdeep Singh went to the US around 16 years ago and settled there and runs a transport business.

The relatives of the family back in India say they were in shock and grief after hearing about the mysterious disapperance of their kin.