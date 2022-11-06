Explained: What Is Affirmative Action? Why Are Some Indian Americans Against It?

The fight against affirmative action has reached the Supreme Court.
For more than 40 years, universities in the United States (US) have taken a person’s race into account during admissions. But that may very well come to an end as the fight against affirmative action has reached the US Supreme Court.
Affirmative Action: Affirmative action is a practice used by some US universities that consider race as one of the many factors in admissions. The programme is aimed to increase diversity in admission and account for the massive history of discrimination in the US.
But now, the Supreme Court is hearing two cases that challenge race-based admissions policies.
Lawsuits: A lawsuit in the US Supreme Court has asked Harvard University to defend its admission criteria, which was brought on by SFFA – Students for Fair Admissions – an anti-affirmative action group of students. It is composed of ‘many Indian Americans’ who believe they were ‘wrongly’ rejected by the university.
The group has also filed a similar lawsuit against the University of North Carolina.
SFFA is an anti-affirmative action group of students founded by conservative activist Edward Blum and claims to have 22,000 members, many of whom are Indian Americans.
The group claims that Harvard and UNC use subjective standards to weigh students including personality traits, likability, courage and kindness, creating a discriminatory block for them.
Why do Indian Americans oppose it? Indian Americans who oppose the programme say affirmative action adversely affects their admission chances because it considers race as a factor against meritocracy, where admissions are based on skill.
Second-generation Indian Americans say it is 'hypocritical' in a country which values meritocracy above all else' where their parents were given a chance to live and work because of their skills.
They are urging the court to overturn a precedent and say that the schools should explore and further develop race-neutral alternatives to achieve diversity.
Vikas, an Indian American student, said:
The SFAA claim that keeping all other factors constant, changing an applicant's race from Asian American to white, admission chances go from 25 percent to 36 percent.
Now, if the race is changed to hispanic, chances soar to 77 percent. The group further claimed that if changed to African-American, admission chances boost to 95 percent.
Supporters of affirmative action point out the benefits women gained from the policy as evidence for its success. Some researchers have suggested that in the fifty years that some groups have been subject to affirmative action laws, their representation in the workplace has risen dramatically.
Some experts have said that affirmative action improves diversity on college campuses and enhances the educational experiences of students of all backgrounds. However, the SFFA contends that UNC and Harvard are violating civil rights laws by treating people differently due to their race—specifically, by discriminating against white and Asian American applicants.
The US Supreme Court last discussed the issue in 2016 in a case against the University of Texas and upheld the affirmative action programme. Since then, the Supreme Court has become much more conservative, given the appointment of conservative justices by former US President Donald Trump.
The court’s six conservative justices all expressed doubts about the practice, while the three liberals defended the programs, which are similar to those used by many other private and public universities.
However, given the conservative majority, it is fair to say that affirmative action is certainly in danger.
(With inputs from Savita Patel)