Indian-Origin Family Murder | Killed Those He Worked For: Who Is Jesus Salgado?

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office booked Jesus Manuel Salgado for kidnapping and murdering an Indian-origin family of four in California and sent him to county jail.
(Photo: Pranay Dutta Roy/TheQuint)
The Merced County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, 7 October, booked Jesus Manuel Salgado for kidnapping and murdering four members of an Indian-origin family of four in California and sent him to the county jail.
He was arrested for four counts of murder and kidnapping each.
The deceased include 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her mother Jasleen Kaur (27), her father Jasdeep Singh (36), and her uncle Amandeep Singh (39).
The 48-year-old Salgado is currently undergoing medical treatment after he attempted to kill himself before officials arrived.
Relatives further said that Salgado sent the family angry text messages and emails in 2021 after working for their trucking business.
However, this is not Salgado’s first run-in with the law.
Salgado was first convicted on a methamphetamine possession charge in 2001, The Fresno Bee, a local newspaper, citing court documents, said. Salgado’s record shows that he was previously convicted of a similar crime.
In 2005, Salgado was convicted of a similar crime and served eight years of an eleven years sentence in jail, being released for good behavior, CBS47 - a local TV news channel - reported.
In that case, the victim's family told sheriff’s deputies that Salgado, dressed in a black ski mask, robbed their home at gunpoint in Merced County.
Using duct tape, Salgado tied the hands of the man, his wife, their 16-year-old daughter and her friend, before he “stole all the money we had, rings, that kind of stuff.”
“Better tell me the truth because I’m taking your daughter with me,” Salgado told the victim, according to the sheriff’s report, The Fresno Bee claimed.
"He told us, 'If you call the cops, I will kill you'. And then he just walked out," the man said. Salgado was arrested the next morning.
Salgado was allegedly upset as the man was his employer and had recently fired him from a two-year stint of employment.
Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke said that prior to the kidnapping and murder of the Indian-origin family, law enforcement had not had any interaction with Salgado since his parole release.
Salgado was named a person of interest by the police after cameras captured a man resembling him using a bank card belonging to one of the missing persons.
48-year-old Jesus Manuel Salgado
The Merced County Sheriff’s Office later said it was determined that the photo of the person at the ATM was not the person of interest that is in custody.
"The victim’s ATM card was used, however, we are working with the bank to obtain the correct photo," the office said in a statement.
Authorities have said that the four were taken against their will from their business at the 800 Block of South Highway 59. The site is a roadway lined with retailers and restaurants.
The Sheriff's County Department said that they reached out to the relatives of the family back in India, who had said that they were in shock and grief after hearing about the mysterious disappearance of their kin.
Jasdeep’s parents, Dr Randhir Singh and Kirpal Kaur, are natives of Hoshiarpur’s Harsi Pind village in Punjab. The family went to the US around 16 years ago and settled there, and runs a transport business.
(With inputs from The Fresno Bee, CBS47 and PTI)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)