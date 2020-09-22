‘She Has Run Away From The Community’: Trump’s Son on Harris

Speaking at the launch of ‘Indian Voices for Trump’ in Atlanta, Eric Trump, son of US President Donald Trump, questioned Democratic vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris’ ties to Indian-Americans. “You just look at Kamala Harris. Kamala Harris is of Indian descent and she’s totally run away from the community,” Eric said in his address to the Indian Voices for Trump.

“I think the Indian community knows that. And you know, she’s not going around saying that she’s of Indian descent. In fact, she’s going around saying the exact opposite,” Eric said, urging Indian-Americans to vote for his father, Donald Trump, who has been attempting to woo the Indian-American voter base. The Indian-American vote can make significant changes and be an “absolute difference-maker” in the 2020 election, particularly in swing states, Tom Perez, chairman of the Democratic National Committee has argued in the past. “We as a family, we truly love you. We truly love you. We love what you represent. You represent the best of America. You represent the best of this society. And I can tell you, my father will never, never, ever let you down,” he said.

“Much of this radical left is intolerant towards other people. In fact, sometimes I say that they are the least tolerant people in the entire world", he added. Eric Trump is the executive vice president of the Trump Organization that is currently under investigation, being probed for the financial affairs of President Trump and his businesses. Eric has recently agreed to comply with the investigations, but only after the election.