Trump Repeats ‘Will Win If Legal Votes Counted’ Remark Sans Proof

As the race for the White House moves closer, US President Donald Trump on Friday, 6 November, once again made unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud and alleged that that he will win the elections if "legal votes" were counted.

As the race for the White House moves closer, US President Donald Trump on Friday, 6 November, once again made unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud and alleged that that he will win the elections if “legal votes” were counted. Without providing any evidence for the claim, Trump repeated what he had earlier said during his address on Thursday and wrote, “I easily WIN the Presidency of the United States with LEGAL VOTES CAST.” Trump added that the observers were not allowed to do their jobs and the votes accepted during this period “must be determined to be illegal votes”.

This tweet has been labelled by Twitter for sharing information which is “disputed” or “might be misleading” in its effort to combat election disinformation on the platform. The tech giant has been taking action against such tweet by the President and others to curb the spread of disinformation.

In fact, Trump’s earlier address was also interrupted by various US networks on the same grounds.

TV news networks, including ABC, CBS and MSNBC stopped broadcasting the President’s remarks since they made unfounded claims and emphasised that his words needed to be fact-checked.

After casting doubts on the fairness of the polls, Trump had said that he and his team will approach the US Supreme Court to dispute the election counting. Trump has been making these comments as the results swing in favour of his Democratic rival Joe Biden.