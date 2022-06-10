Trump Endorses Children's Book By Indian-American, Starring 'King Donald'

Former U.S. President Donald Trump praised a children's book written by his former aide, Kash Patel, titled "The Plot Against The King" which features a conflict between characters "Hillary Queenton" and "King Donald."

Trump hopes that the book is discussed in every school across the country. The storyline written by Trump's Indian-American associate is based on an allegedly false claim that the Steele dossier prompted an FBI investigation into the role of Russia in the results of 2016 election, according to a news report by Independent.

On his social media platform Truth Social, Trump called the book "a true story about the Russia Collusion Hoax, written for children."