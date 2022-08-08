Domestic Violence in US' 'Model Minority': South Asian Women Suffer in Silence

”Wo larki Sikhi se pyaar karti thi. Itni samajhdar, dignified, tall, sundar thi wo. Mujhe mauka milta tha usse milne ka (That woman used to love Sikhi. She was wise, dignified, tall, and beautiful. I used to get the opportunity to meet her),” Davinder Singh Boparai remembers his interactions with Mandeep Kaur at the Sikh Cultural Society in Richmond Hills, New York. He is president of the gurudwara, the most popular in New York, which Mandeep Kaur used to pray at regularly.

Throughout this summer, her last, she dropped off her two daughters for the Sikhism summer camp. “Her daughters used to come to our Sikhi summer camp daily. You couldn't tell at all that there was something that she wanted to share. I saw her on the last day of camp, 29 July; other parents were there as well. Even her daughter's teacher did not gauge her mental state to be thus," says Boparai, referring to Kaur’s suicide a few days later.