Dingucha & the American Dream: A Gujarat Village Shook By the US Border Tragedy

Dingucha hit the headlines after an Indian family of four froze to death while attempting to illegally enter the US via the Canada border.

The four have been identified as Jagdish Patel (39), his wife Vaishali Patel (37), and children Vihangi Patel (11) and Dharmik Patel (3), the High Commission of India, Ottawa, said in a statement.

The family was part of a group of 11 people from Gujarat who wanted to cross into the US, but failed to do so due to a deadly blizzard.