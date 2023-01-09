Desi Origin, Proud Texan, First Female Sikh Judge: Who Is Manpreet Monica Singh?

“Being a woman of color, she is all too familiar with systems of inequality and she is empathetic to the hardships that the average American faces while trying to achieve their own dreams,” her campaign website added.

Singh has been practising law for 20 years and has tried over 100 cases. Her website adds that she is involved with several civil rights organisations at the local, state and national level.

She also served on the Board of Directors of the American Civil Liberties Union of Texas, the Texas Lyceum, and the Sikh Coalition.

Singh has also won a nationwide Passion of Excellence Award.