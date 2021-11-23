'Clogged Lungs But Golden Heart': An Indian American’s Poem on Her Beloved Dilli

As Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) continues to rise above 300, indicating severe health effects for everyone and not just for the sensitive groups, it seems poetically apt to say that Delhi’s lungs appear clogged.

Consequently, the average Delhiite reports trying to stay indoors, schools stay closed, and constant coughing is a norm.

For the diaspora Indian, and one who can claim to have spent some lovely years in Delhi, while the pollution is not so tangible, the emotion for Delhi –India’s lofty capital city – is strong, and as always, a mixed bag.

This is especially because wherever I go these days, one of the first things my international colleagues say is how sad they feel for Delhi, and for me.

It is then that I remind myself that yes, Delhi’s lungs are clogged, but its heart is always golden, almost sparkling.