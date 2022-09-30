Days After Violence, Hindus & Muslims Reflect on Leicester's Harmonious Past

The city of the Leicester in the United Kingdom became a boiling pot of communal tensions after Hindus and Muslims clashed due to a spate of violence that is said to have begun after the India versus Pakistan cricket match that was held on 28 August, as a part of the 2022 Asia Cup tournament.

Dozens were arrested with visuals on social media showing people raising slogans against Pakistan, along with pro-Hindutva and pro-Islam slogans in separate incidents.