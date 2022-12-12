How I Started Playing Cricket As the Sole Woman in a Team of Guys in New York

Until 30, I had never picked up a cricket bat in my life, forget owning one.

Call it a midlife crisis, a passion, or craziness, suddenly playing cricket became as vital to me as finding my soulmate or getting promoted at work.

Of all places, I was in New York, where cricket was hardly played by anyone. But I found a group of brown men who played cricket weekly at the East River Park in Manhattan. Like me, they had imported their ‘Indianness’ to the United States (US). As they say, you can take the man out of the country, but you can’t take the country out of the man.

On a Sunday morning, when I stepped onto the baseball field occupied by the cricket team, I felt seen in contrast to all the rugged brown men who blended so well together. Under the sunglasses, caps, and stubble, they looked similar, like they had collectively morphed into a single being.