COVID Crisis: Indian-American NGO Sends 400 Oxygen Concentrators

Indian-American NGO Sewa International USA is sending an initial shipment of 400 oxygen concentrators and other emergency supplies to India as the country battles an overwhelming second wave of COVID-19, the organisation said in a statement on Tuesday, 27 April.

The concentrators are expected to reach India by Friday, 30 April, said Rakhi Israni, the spokesperson of Sewa.

Through a campaign titled ‘Help India defeat COVID-19’, the organisation pledged to provide food and medical supplies to 10,000 families and more than 1000 orphanages and senior citizen care homes, by raising USD $5 million from donors.