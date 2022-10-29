‘Despite Shared Roots…’: Why Desis in UK Feel Conflicted About Rishi Sunak Rise

Rishi Sunak is the United Kingdom's third prime minister in a year – after Boris Johnson and Liz Truss – and the first PM of Asian origin ever.
Rishi Sunak’s elevation to 10 Downing Street is “a very significant moment in the history of Britain, but most importantly, for British Indians, especially Hindus,” says Nayaz Qazi, director of the Conservative Friends of India.
After a tumultuous period of political instability, the United Kingdom got its third prime minister in a year – after Boris Johnson and Liz Truss – on Monday, 24 October, and the first premier of Asian origin ever.
Sunak’s appointment as the British PM is being seen by many in the South Asian diaspora as a breaking of proverbial glass ceiling, a ‘historic moment’ that demonstrates how the highest position ‘may be open to people from all religions and ethnic backgrounds.’
Qazi, whose organisation “seeks to build stronger links between the Conservative Party, the British Indian community and India,” argues that Sunak’s appointment “demonstrates how the Conservative Party promotes equal opportunities and meritocracy embedded within the layers of multifaith and multiculturalism.”
Several British Hindus highlighted the coincidence of the Sunak’s election on the day that the nation’s nearly 800,000 Hindus observed Diwali, the Hindu festival of light and prosperity.
“It is also reflective that all ethnic minority populations residing in the country are heard and valued,” Qazi posits.
Not just the Indians living in the UK, the British Pakistani diaspora also sees Sunak as someone representing them. While Sunak was born in Southampton, his grandparents were born in a part of a British-ruled undivided India that now falls in Pakistan.
Choudhry, an MBA graduate from the University of London, adds, “It will certainly inspire all communities – especially the British South Asians and ethnic minority communities.”
For some, attaining the highest position in Westminster – while still an accomplishment for those who belong to an ethnic minority community – is more about mirroring the Conservative Party’s increasingly right-wing ideals than promoting British multiculturalism.
Sunak himself has taken a hardline stance on immigration, supporting the UK government's controversial Rwanda asylum policy, saying that he will do "whatever it takes to get our partnership with Rwanda off the ground."
Choudhry says Sunak's appointment is a reminder of the colonial times when "our own people" became the enabler of the British rule in the subcontinent.
"Unfortunately, it seems, this is the position Sunak – and others – find themselves to be in. It is a reminder that it is a reluctant appointment by the Gore (Whites) where nothing significant is going to change for the thousands of South Asians living in this country," he adds.
Choudhry further expressed his concerns about how things might get even worse for Brown people, given then British-Indian home secretary Suella Braverman’s approach to immigration and asylum seekers.
Among Braverman’s contentious initiatives is her pursuit to reduce Channel crossings and deport asylum seekers to Rwanda to reduce immigration.
“There is a significant effort to consciously avoid the questions of how exclusionary institutional structures can be for ethnic minorities while enabling the constant ‘othering’ of racial communities through policies and actions,” Visana says.
“Representation is a double-edged sword, and also a testament to how to navigate through inherent power structures and racial barriers. Usage of the language of migration that was relevant in the 1970s, virtue signalling, and conspicuous silence indicate a specific kind of political posturing that is homogenous in nature and is reflective of the white Anglo-Saxon culture," he asserts.
While Sunak's family traces its origin to India, his grandparents moved to the United Kingdom from East Africa with their children. His parents, Yashvir Sunak and Usha Sunak, were born in Kenya and Tanganyika respectively.
Some in the South Asian British community are apprehensive of celebrating Sunak’s rise, given his financial background – he is the wealthiest British prime minister ever.
The Oxford-educated former hedge fund manager, who is married to the daughter of an Indian billionaire, has previously boasted about not knowing any “working class” people and, more lately, about moving money from less affluent places to wealthier ones.
“Therefore, despite having similar roots, I cannot connect with Rishi Sunak. He does not understand – and relate to – the hardships, struggles, and pain of the ‘working class’ like me,” says Butt, who migrated to the UK at the age of five from Sialkot, Pakistan.
Kalrav Joshi is a multimedia journalist based in London. He writes on politics, democracy, culture, and technology. He tweets @kalravjoshi_.
