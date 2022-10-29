‘Despite Shared Roots…’: Why Desis in UK Feel Conflicted About Rishi Sunak Rise

Rishi Sunak’s elevation to 10 Downing Street is “a very significant moment in the history of Britain, but most importantly, for British Indians, especially Hindus,” says Nayaz Qazi, director of the Conservative Friends of India.

After a tumultuous period of political instability, the United Kingdom got its third prime minister in a year – after Boris Johnson and Liz Truss – on Monday, 24 October, and the first premier of Asian origin ever.

Sunak’s appointment as the British PM is being seen by many in the South Asian diaspora as a breaking of proverbial glass ceiling, a ‘historic moment’ that demonstrates how the highest position ‘may be open to people from all religions and ethnic backgrounds.’