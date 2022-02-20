Survivors Are Combating a Well-Kept US Secret – Child Marriages

Child marriage is legal in 44 of the 50 US states. Only six states have enacted laws to set the minimum marriage age at 18 years, that too in the last three years.

In 2018, Delaware and New Jersey became the first states to end child marriage, followed by Minnesota and Pennsylvania in 2020, and New York and Rhode Island in 2021.

Unchained at Last, whose unconventional bridal gown chain-in protests became eye-catching and Tahirih Justice Center, led the lobbying. Tahirih Justice Center is a non-profit that works for immigrants fleeing gender-based violence, and refers to the recent tide as a national movement to ban child marriage.