'Unapologetically Indian': Meet New York's Best Chef Chintan Pandya

"If you come to America from India, and you eat the paneer here, then you'll sink into depression," says Indian American chef Chintan Pandya.

Pandya is no ordinary chef! He owns 'Dhamaka', an "unapologetically Indian" eatery, which, according to its website, is "the other side of India, the forgotten side of India."

He won the Best Chef award for New York State at the James Beard Foundation Awards (JBFA) on 14 June.