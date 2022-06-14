UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak Launches Country's Advanced Computing Review

Advanced computing refers to the large-scale processing power, memory and data storage that is used to tackle tasks beyond the capabilities of everyday computers.

It is becoming essential to biology, chemistry, physics, and nearly every other area of research and can also increase business innovation by enhancing R&D and product design processes, driving economic growth and productivity.

“We witnessed our most powerful computers speed up the development of vaccines during the pandemic. But all the data generated in the coming years will be meaningless without the capacity to process it,” said UK Digital Secretary Nadine Dorris.

“This review will ensure we have the advanced computing abilities to keep the UK at the forefront of the most complex science and cutting edge tech to deliver major benefits for people and businesses,” she said.