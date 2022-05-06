'Chalo India': What PM Modi Said During Address to Diaspora in Germany & Denmark

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Berlin.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter: @narendramodi)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in India on Thursday, 5 May, after concluding his three-nation European tour.
During his trips, he held a series of bilateral meetings on trade, energy, and green technology.
"PM @narendramodi's 3-day, 3-nation tour was immensely productive. Advanced trade & investment ties — Forged new green partnerships — Promoted collaborations for innovation and skill development — Strengthened the spirit of cooperation with our European partners," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.
In Berlin, Modi said that a new resurgent India was moving forward with determination and urged the Indian community all over the world to support India in taking big strides globally.
"This time of the 21st century is very important for India. Today's India has made up its mind, it is moving ahead with determination. When the country makes a resolve, then that country walks on new paths and shows it by achieving desired goals,” the prime minister said.
"New India now does not think about a secure future, but is ready to take risks, ready to innovate and incubate. India, which had 200-400 start-ups around 2014, today is home to 68,000 start ups and dozens of unicorns … some of whom have already become deca-corns with 10 billion dollars valuation.”
In the Danish capital, Copenhagen, while addressing the Indian diaspora, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the people in his audience to inspire at least five of their non-Indian friends to visit their motherland.
He also asserted that inclusiveness and cultural diversity is the strength of the people of India.
"Inclusiveness and cultural diversity is that strength of the Indian community which gives us a sense of liveliness every moment ... It might be any language, but the culture of all of us is Indian," he said.
Modi also asserted that "India's role in damaging the climate is negligible; Indians have had no role in damaging the planet."
"We have taken on the challenge of saving her. By 2070, we have set Net Zero target ... India has been able to fulfil its climate action because, unlike others who put all the responsibility of saving the planet on multilateral organisations, we see it as a responsibility of each citizen to do their bit to save the world," he added.
Additionally, the prime minister was warmly welcomed by members of the Indian diaspora in Paris, when he landed in France on Wednesday to meet French President Emmanuel Macron.
