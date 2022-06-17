Meet the 'Chai Pani' Chef Who Sells '5,000 Panipuris' to Americans Every Day

Ever thought that sev bhalla dahi puris, panipuris, or vada pavs could make it big in the United States, and not just for the Indian diaspora?

Indian American chef, Meherwan Irani, has not only made the demand for Indian street food explode in the US, but his restaurant, which specialises in the same, won the award for America's most outstanding restaurant at the James Beard Foundation Awards (JBFA) in Chicago on 13 June 2022.

The Quint caught up with him about 'Chai Pani', its origins and its greatest hits, along with his desi roots and his personal favourite food items.