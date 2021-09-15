Kingmakers? Here Are the NRIs To Watch for in Canada Polls 2021

Among those seeking re-election are Trudeu's 'minister of vaccines' Anita Anand from Oakville, and the current Youth and Inclusion minister Bardish Chagger from Waterloo. Both of them are contesting for seats in Ontario, whereas the current Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan is betting on the seat in Vancouver South, which has a significant Indo-Canadian population. Sajjan has been a sitting MP since 2015.

Meanwhile, Jagmeet Singh, the first Indo-Canadian to lead the New Democratic Party is expected to play an important role in the elections, possibly that of a kingmaker. He has led the party since 2017 and represents Burnaby South since 2019. The party won 24 seats under Singh in the last elections.