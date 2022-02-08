Canada Truckers' Protests: Why South Asians Have Avoided Joining Freedom Convoy

Life in Canada's capital Ottawa has come to a standstill due to the truckers' protests, which show no signs of slowing down.

Protests have escalated to the extent that a state of emergency had to bee imposed in the city on 6 February.

The South Asian community, which comprises a large part of Canada's trucking workforce, however, has stayed away the protests.

Manan Gupta, the editor of Road Today, "Canada's Magazine for South Asian Truckers", and Manbir Bharj, a trucker based in Toronto, tell The Quint why this has been the case.