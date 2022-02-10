'Save Our Future': Punjabi Students of 3 Canada Colleges Protest Abrupt Closure

Students protesting against the closure of three colleges in Quebec, Canada.
Photo Courtesy: Nisha Rani, altered by Kamran Akhter/The Quint
International students, many of them hailing from Punjab, have been protesting against the abrupt closure of three universities in Quebec, Canada.
Around 2,000 students have been left in uncertainty regarding their degrees and fees.
Students allege that the college administrations are refusing to refund the tuition fees that they were made to pay just before the closure was announced.
The three private universities in question are:
Collège de comptabilité et de secrétariat du Québec (CCSQ)
College de I’Estrie (CDE)
M College of Canada
They also talk about how students are organising protests to demand justice from the universities' authorities and the Canadian government.
Students protesting in Montreal.
Students protesting in Montreal.
Harleen, a member of the 'Montreal Youth-Student Organization' (MYSO), tells The Quint that the universities that have been shut down are private ones, which are supposed to collect the fees from the students over a span of two years.
"But now they are pressuring students to pay the whole amount in two or three months."
Nisha Rani, a student of M College, claims that students suddenly got an email from their university administration, which stated that her college is under CCAA protection.
The CCAA stands for Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act, which is federal act of the Canadian government that tries to save companies from bankruptcy by allowing its creditors to receive some payment equal to the amounts owed to them by the company.
Gur Singh, another student of M College, states that a lot of students have paid their fees in the past few months.
"When students returned this year, they could see locks over the colleges", says Harleen, who adds that the universities waited to "fetch the money" from students before shutting down.
Rani, meanwhile, says around Rs 9 lakh have been by paid by each student for their tuition, and around 300 students are anxiously waiting for the refund.
Students have been left feeling suicidal.
"Why are they suffering? Where is the Canadian government", she asks.
Students protesting in Montreal.
Varun Khanna, another member of the 'Montreal Youth-Student Organization', also speaks to The Quint regarding the plight of the students.
Khanna goes on to say that MYSO is working to send letters to Members of Parliament and that there will definitely be more protests in the future.
A protest was held in Chandigarh on Thursday, 10 February, in front of the VFS (Visa Facilitation Services) office.
MYSO has formed a 13-member committee to organise protests in Montreal itself, according to Harleen.
She also claims that other students are coming out in support of the Punjabi students who are the most affected by this issue.
"Hopefully, in two weeks, we will organise another massive rally in the middle of the city", Khanna says, talking about students protests in Montreal.
Poster of a student protest.
Gur Singh, in an emotional appeal, says that he chose Canada for his higher studies for a reason.
Additionally, Harleen says that if these controversies continue to occur, then other students in the near future will face similar issues.
Other communities need to step forward to support students, she adds.
Rani wants to send a message to the Canadian government.
"If students chose your nation to study, then to maintain the dignity of your country, it is your responsibility to support students", she asserts.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)