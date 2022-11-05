'Historic Beginning': Canada Marks November as National Hindu Heritage Month

November in Canada is now national Hindu Heritage Month. Here's everything we know.

What is Hindu Heritage Month? As a way of acknowledging the contributions of the Hindu community to Canada's growth over the years, the country has for the first time officially celebrated the month of November as "Hindu Heritage Month."

Who has taken the lead in this? The initiative was taken by Chandra Arya, a Member of Parliament belonging to the ruling Liberal Party, when in May earlier this year, he moved a private members motion to mark November as the Hindu Heritage Month. This was unanimously passed in the House of Commons on 29 September.

Arya tweeted on 1 November, "Today I marked the historic beginning of Canada’s national Hindu Heritage Month by raising a flag with Hindu sacred symbol Aum on Parliament Hill. HHM provides an opportunity to recognise the contributions of 830,000 Hindu-Canadians to our country & of Hindu Heritage to mankind."