Canada Extends Validity of Super Visa: What Are the Rules?

Canada has announced that the country will be extending the validity of its popular super visa, which allows parents and grandparents of current permanent residents and citizens to visit them. Those holding this visa will be allowed to stay in the country for up to five years, instead of the current two.
All changes will came into effect on 4 July.
But what is the super visa? How is it different from a normal visitor visa? Here’s all you need to know.
What is a super visa?
The super visa is a temporary residence permit that allows parents and grandparents of Canadian citizens or permanent residents to stay in Canada earlier for two years. A multiple-entry visa, valid for 10 years, allows them to stay only for six months.
With the policy changes, super visa holders will be able to stay in Canada for up to five years per visit.
Who is eligible for the super visa?
Only parents and grandparents of permanent residents and Canadian citizens are eligible to apply for this visa. Along with this, applicants must be admissible to Canada and meet other conditions which are listed out below.
What is required to attain the visa?
A letter of financial support from their child/grandchild who meets the minimum income requirement. You can check and calculate the minimum income requirement This is called the ‘Low Income Cut-off (LICO)’ threshold.
A letter of invitation from their child/grandchild
Purchase and show proof of medical insurance from a Canadian insurance company or designated non-Canadian company with a cover of $100,000 valid for a year
Immigration medical examinations
You must apply for a visa and get it issued from outside Canada.
How is it different from a normal multiple-entry visa?
A multiple-entry visa is also valid for up to 10 years but you can only stay in Canada for six months per visit. If you hold a super visa you can stay in Canada for five years per visit, according to the new rules.
What about existing super visa holders?
According to the new rules, the existing super visa holders can apply for an extension after two years which effectively means that you can stay in Canada for seven years per entry.
How will the changes help Indians?
Super visas will be granted to parents/grandparents of not only Canadian citizens but also permanent residents. According to the Times of India, India is the biggest source of permanent residents in Canada, who stand to benefit the most.
The Indian community is rapidly growing in Canada and the super visa will help Indian citizens reunite with their family for longer periods.
How many super visas are issued?
According to the IRCC data, approximately 17,000 super visas are issued per year. An applicant must fulfil all criteria and documents necessary to get a super visa issued.
