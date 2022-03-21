Efforts Being Made to Repatriate Bodies of 5 Indians Killed in Canada Accident

Efforts are being made to bring back to India the mortal remains of the five Indian students who were killed in the early hours of 12 March in a tragic accident involving their vehicle and a tractor-trailer on the 401 Highway in Ontario, Canada.

The five Indians who lost their lives are Mohit Chauhan, 23, Harpreet Singh, 24, Jaspinder Singh, 21, Karanpal Singh, 22 and Pawan Kumar, 22.

The Quint spoke to Jaspreet Pandher, who is a news reporter at OMNI Television in Canada, and has been covering the tragic incident's aftermath.