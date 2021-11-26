British Sikh Teenager Stabbed to Death in London Over Gucci Bag, No Arrests Yet

A 16-year-old British Sikh teenager named Ashmeet Singh was stabbed on a street of West London on the night of Wednesday, 24 November, PTI reported.

Scotland Yard and the Metropolitan Police have launched an investigation, although no arrests have been made yet.

The Metropolitan Police said that they were called to Raleigh Road in Southall along with the London Ambulance Service (LAS) after reports of the stabbing emerged.