Over 30 British Indians Honoured by King Charles in New Year List: Who Are They?

Over 30 Indian-origin academics, economists, philanthropists, medics, and politicians were honoured by Britain in the country's New Year's Honours list – issued in the name of King Charles III – for their "incredible public service" in the United Kingdom (UK) and overseas.

Recipients on the list were hailed for contributions in their respective fields, particularly public service, youth engagement, and community work.

Among them, Alok Sharma, an Indian-origin former minister, was given a knighthood for serving as the president of the COP26 summit, which was held in Glasgow, Scotland, in October and November last year.