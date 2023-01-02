Over 30 British Indians Honoured by King Charles in New Year List: Who Are They?

From left: Alok Sharma, Jasvir Singh, and Partha Sarathi Dasgupta.
Over 30 Indian-origin academics, economists, philanthropists, medics, and politicians were honoured by Britain in the country's New Year's Honours list – issued in the name of King Charles III – for their "incredible public service" in the United Kingdom (UK) and overseas.
Recipients on the list were hailed for contributions in their respective fields, particularly public service, youth engagement, and community work.
Among them, Alok Sharma, an Indian-origin former minister, was given a knighthood for serving as the president of the COP26 summit, which was held in Glasgow, Scotland, in October and November last year.
What did the UK say about Sharma's contributions? In a statement, the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said that Sharma had been honoured with a knighthood for his "contribution to combatting climate change through his leadership at COP26" and "driving the UK to agree a historic agreement from individual countries that will have a major impact in addressing climate change in the future."
Apart from Sharma, several British Indians were given high honours by the UK.
British Indians awarded Knighthood:
Partha Sarathi Dasgupta, an 80-year-old professor, received a Knights Grand Cross of the Order of the British Empire (GBE) for his contributions to economics and the natural environment.
Dasgupta was born in Dhaka and raised in Varanasi, following which he moved to the UK to study at the University of Cambridge and the London School of Economics in the 1960s.
Pune-born businessman Ivan Manuel Menezes was knighted for "services to business and equality." The 63-year-old has been the CEO of Diageo, a multinational alcoholic beverage company, since 2013.
Mayur Keshavji Lakhani, Chair of the Faculty of Medical Leadership and Management and General Practitioner at the Highgate Medical Centre in Loughborough, received a knighthood for his contributions towards "general practice."
Born in East Africa to Indian-origin parents, he moved to the UK in 1972.
Indian-origin recipients of Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE):
Vengalil Krishna Kumar Chatterjee, a professor at the University of Cambridge, was awarded a CBE for serving people with endocrine disorders. The 64-year-old obtained multiple degrees from the University of Oxford in 1982.
Ramesh Dulichandbhai Mehta, a Nagpur-born paediatrician, was honoured for his efforts towards "equality, diversity, and inclusion."
The 75-year-old was born in Nagpur and moved to the UK in 1981. He currently serves as the president of the British Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (BAPIO).
Nageshwara Dwarampudi Reddy, an Indian-origin portfolio director of the Department for Work and Pensions, was honoured for his efforts towards public service.
Gurdial Singh Sanghera, CEO of Oxford Nanopore Technologies, received a CBE for his contributions to the UK's technology sector.
The principal of Walsall College, Jatinder Kumar Sharma, was honoured for his services towards education.
Jasvir Singh, a family law barrister and chair of the City Sikhs, was honored with a CBE for his contributions towards charity and social cohesion. The Labour Party politician is also the co-founder of South Asian Heritage Month.
Keshav Singhal, a professor, was honoured for his contributions to medicine in Wales.
British Indians given the Order of the British Empire (OBE):
Nishi Chaturvedi, a professor at University College London, received an OBE for her contributions to medical research. She had graduated from the University of London in 1985.
Ravinder Gill, founder of the College of Accountancy, was hailed for his services to higher education.
Puneet Gupta, CEO of PG Paper, was awarded an OBE for his contributions to business, charity, and the community in Scotland.
Sharon Kaur Jandu, director of the Yorkshire Asian Business Association, was honoured for the contributions towards international trade.
Krishna Rohan Kandiah, founder of the Sanctuary Foundation, was given an OBE for services towards refugee integration.
Hitan Mehta, executive director of the British Asian Trust, was recognized for his efforts towards the British Asian community.
On the overseas list of Army OBEs were Corporal Pardeep Kaur and Acting Major Daljinder Singh Virdee.
British Indians who are given Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBEs):
Among the British Indians awarded MBEs are doctors Minal Bakhai and Jyotiben Shah, for their contributions to medicine and the field of education.
Bhavena Patel, senior relationship manager at the Institute of Apprenticeships and Technical Education, was hailed for the services to further education.
Nipa Devendra Doshi was awarded for the contributions to design.
Sarah Johal, for services towards adoption and fostering
Inderpaul Singh Johar, for contributions towards architecture.
Psychologist Aditya Kamal, for his role in health psychology during the COVOD-19 pandemic.
Jaspal Singh Mann, director of Simply Shred and Recycle Ltd, for his contributions to environmental protection.
Businessman Veejay Kumar Chimanlal Patel, for contributing towards employment and training.
Professor Prashant Pillai for his role in cyber security and education.
Keranjeet Kaur Virdee, for contributions towards art.
And urologist Jyotiben Shah, for contributing to medicine.
Further, Robina Shah—one of Britain's leading patient care experts—received a Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire (DBE) for her immense role in the National Health Service.
