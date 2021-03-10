Joe Biden Appoints Indian American Maju Varghese as WHMO Director

Indian-American Maju Varghese has been formally appointed as Director of the White House Military Office, announced US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday, 9 March.
His appointment as the Military Office Director was reported by Politico early March and was shared by Varghese on LinkedIn. The official confirmation came in on Tuesday from The White House.
A statement released by the White House announced other additional staff members who will serve in the Office of Administration, White House Counsel’s Office, Office of Legislative Affairs, Office of Management and Administration, White House Military Office, Office of Presidential Correspondence, and Speechwriting.
The son of immigrants from Thiruvalla, Kerala in India, Varghese was born in New York City and raised in Elmont, New York. Varghese is a graduate of the University of Massachusetts-Amherst, and is a lawyer by training from the Maurice A. Dean School of Law at Hofstra University.
During Biden’s electoral campaign, Varghese ran the logistics for the nationwide, multi-million-dollar effort to elect Biden and Harris, mobilising tens of thousands of staff and volunteers.
Varghese previously worked under President Barack Obama as his special assistant and deputy director of advance where he organised the former president's travel in the US and abroad while in office.
Varghese, who is now in his forties, has also served as a Senior Advisor at Dentons, Chief Operating Officer at the Hub Project and as an Associate at Wade Clark Mulcahy in New York.
US President Joe Biden has created history by appointing at least 55 Indian-Americans to key positions. These 55 do not include Vice President Kamala Harris, as hers is an elected position.
Further, nearly half of this group of Indian-Americans are women. They include, but are not limited to:
