Biden Nominates Indian-American Seema Nanda As Solicitor in DOL

US President Joe Biden on Friday, 26 March, nominated yet another Indian -American civil rights lawyer and labour advocate Seema Nanda to be the Department of Labour Solicitor.

“Today (Friday), President Joe Biden announced his intent to nominate Seema Nanda for Solicitor of the Department of Labour, ” the White House said in a statement.

Nanda’s nomination to the senior administration is yet to be approved by the Senate. Earlier, she served as a a chief of state and deputy solicitor to the Labour department in President Barack Obama’s administration.

After the Obama administration she was also a CEO of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) for about two years where she stepped down in 2020 to facilitate fundraising in the Biden's election campaign.