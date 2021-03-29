Biden Nominates Indian-American Seema Nanda As Solicitor in DOL

US President Joe Biden on Friday, 26 March, nominated yet another Indian -American civil rights lawyer and labour advocate Seema Nanda to be the Department of Labour Solicitor.
“Today (Friday), President Joe Biden announced his intent to nominate Seema Nanda for Solicitor of the Department of Labour, ” the White House said in a statement.
Nanda’s nomination to the senior administration is yet to be approved by the Senate. Earlier, she served as a a chief of state and deputy solicitor to the Labour department in President Barack Obama’s administration.
After the Obama administration she was also a CEO of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) for about two years where she stepped down in 2020 to facilitate fundraising in the Biden's election campaign.
Nanda is currently a fellow at Harvard Law School’s Labour and Worklife Programme. She grew up in Connecticut and is a graduate of Brown University and Boston College Law School.
In prior stints in government she spent over 15 years in various roles as a labour and employment attorney.
Nanda has also led the Justice Department's Office of Immigrant and Employee Rights Section and was a supervisor attorney in the National Labor Relations Board.
According to News Agency IBNS, only one Indian-American to a senior administration position, Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, has cleared the senate.
Biden has made more than 20 Indian-American appointments so far. However, not all of these need to be confirmed by a divided Senate.
(With Inputs from PTI)
