Biden Picks Indian-American Meera Joshi, Radhika Fox for Key Posts

US President Joe Biden, on Wednesday, 14 April, announced his intent to nominate two Indian-American women, Meera Joshi and Radhika Fox, to key administrative positions.

While Meera Joshi has been nominated for Administrator of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration in the Department of Transportation, Radhika Fox has been nominated for the position of Assistant Administrator for Water, Environmental Protection Agency, reported PTI, citing a White House statement.

These nominations reportedly come as part of Biden’s announcement of his intent to nominate 12 members of his administration to lead on climate and transportation matters across key agencies. These key agencies include the Department of Energy, Department of the Interior, Environmental Protection Agency, and Department of Transportation.

Biden has also, according to PTI, announced his intent to nominate Faisal Amin for the post of Chief Financial Officer of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

While Joshi and Fox have been part of the Biden administration since the first day of his presidency on 20 January, Amin, too, currently serves as the Deputy Director of Office of Administration in the Executive Office of the President.