Vanita Gupta Is Biden’s Associate Attorney General. Who Is She?

“At every step, with every case, she fought for greater equity and the right to right the wrongs of a justice system where they existed,” Biden said about Gupta.

Vanita Gupta graduated magna cum laude from Yale University and received her law degree from New York University School of Law.

She then started her career at the National Association of Coloured People (NAACP) Legal Defense Fund and then went on to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). After that, she shifted to the Justice Department during the Obama-Biden administration where she led the civil rights division.

During that stint, she was put in charge of investigating the abuse of power in police departments in Ferguson, Missouri and other communities that suffered from violence and racial injustice.

Gupta said she is, “Humbled and honoured to return to the Department of Justice.”

“It is an institution that I love so, so dearly...and to once again work alongside the exceptional women and men, who everyday defend the Constitution, enforce our federal laws and seek to create a more perfect union with deep integrity and without political interference,” she added.

Gupta caught national attention when as a newly-minted lawyer for NAACP, she won the release of 38 people, most of them African-Americans, who had been wrongly convicted by all-white juries on drug charges in Texas and also got them $6 million as compensation.