Biden Names Indian-American Vedant Patel White House Press Secy

US President-elect Joe Biden has named an Indian-American, Vedant Patel, to the post of the White House Assistant Press Secretary on Friday, 18 December. The announcement was made while he also gave names for additional members of the White House Communication and Press Staff.
Born in India and raised in California, Mr Patel is a graduate of the University of California-Riverside and the University of Florida.
Patel is currently the senior spokesperson of the Biden Inaugural, was part of the Biden Campaign where he served as Regional Communications Director and as the Nevada and Western Primary-States Communications Director.
Before this, he worked as Communications Director to Indian-American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, Western Regional Press Secretary at the Democratic National Committee, and Communications Director to Congressman Mike Honda, PTI reported.
Patel is one of the 16 appointments announced by Biden to his White House communications and press staff. Prominent among them are Megan Apper, Director of Research; Kate Berner, Deputy Communications Director; Rosemary Boeglin, Assistant Press Secretary; Amanda Finney, Chief of Staff for the Press Office and Special Assistant to the Press Secretary; Mike Gwin, Director of Rapid Response, and Meghan Hays, Director of Message Planning.
"Restoring faith in government by speaking honestly and directly to the American people will be a hallmark of my administration. Our communications and press staff are integral to this effort and are committed to building this country back better for all Americans. I'm proud to have them serve the American people in the White House," Biden said according to PTI.
"These appointees are among a diverse and experienced team that is dedicated to rebuilding the trust of the American people amidst a pandemic and a struggling economy," said incoming White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain.
(With inputs from PTI)
