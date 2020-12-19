Biden Names Indian-American Vedant Patel White House Press Secy

US President-elect Joe Biden has named an Indian-American, Vedant Patel, to the post of the White House Assistant Press Secretary on Friday, 18 December. The announcement was made while he also gave names for additional members of the White House Communication and Press Staff.



Born in India and raised in California, Mr Patel is a graduate of the University of California-Riverside and the University of Florida.

Patel is currently the senior spokesperson of the Biden Inaugural, was part of the Biden Campaign where he served as Regional Communications Director and as the Nevada and Western Primary-States Communications Director.

Before this, he worked as Communications Director to Indian-American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, Western Regional Press Secretary at the Democratic National Committee, and Communications Director to Congressman Mike Honda, PTI reported.