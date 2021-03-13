Biden, Microsoft, Lawmakers Condemn Hate Against Asian Americans

A recent research conducted by the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism (CSHE) at the California State University, San Bernardino, revealed that there was a nearly 150 percent surge in anti-Asian hate crimes across major cities in the US in 2020, while overall hate crimes fell by 7 percent.

According to the research, New York City saw the highest jump, rising from 3 to 28, followed by Boston (from 6 to 14) and Los Angeles (from 7 to 15).

The first spike occurred in March-April 2020 amid a rise in COVID-19 cases and negative stereotyping of Asians relating them to the pandemic.

More than 2,800 of these hate incidents targeting Asian-Americans had been reported in 47 states and the District of Columbia since the beginning of the pandemic, according to Stop AAPI Hate, a non-profit group formed in 2020.

(With inputs form IANS)