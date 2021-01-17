Biden-Harris Inauguration Ceremony to Witness Traditional Kolam

Hundreds of artists, citizens and students from across the country collaborated together online to combine thousands of local pieces.

DC Public Schools Arts Director Mary Lambert, who joined Chandrasekar in this project said, “This project provided an opportunity for our students to learn about another culture and the math skills needed for creation in the arts.”

“As well, an opportunity to express their identity through visual arts and to see that united with others from around the country,” Lambert added.

On Sunday, the project was showcased at the welcome event of Presidential Inaugural Committee.