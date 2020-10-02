Biden Beauty Is a Real Thing That Is Trying to ‘Cancel Out Orange’

Biden Beauty has launched with the Biden Beat Beauty sponge. There’s a ‘Kamala Harris highlighter’ on the way, too. Tara Bahl "Beat Your Face, Beat Trump" is the promotional tag for the brand's first and sole beauty product - Biden beauty sponges. | (Photo Courtesy: www.bidenbeauty.com) The Indian American Biden Beauty has launched with the Biden Beat Beauty sponge. There’s a ‘Kamala Harris highlighter’ on the way, too.

There is a new beauty influencer in the US Market: Joe Biden. Yes, you read that right. Although, this timely beauty venture isn't associated with presidential nominee Joe Biden himself, he and his running mate, Kamala Harris, have reportedly given the mystery brand their seal of approval, according to reports. "We’re merging beauty and politics in order to bring forward a message of agency, diversity, and inclusivity within the beauty communities – and beyond", says the brand's website. The venture is created by an anonymous group of beauty insiders, a mystery figure with a political agenda, if you may.

Although the minds behind the brand remain a secret, the agenda of the brand is not. "Beat Your Face. Beat Trump", reads the tagline of the first beauty product launched by the line – the Biden beauty sponge. A little blue beauty sponge, the brand claims that "Blue Cancels Out The Orange" – a jab at the current president and Biden's competitor, Donald Trump.

There is allegedly a 'Kamala Harris highlighter' on the way, too. “Beauty has always been inherently political,” a spokesperson from the brand said in a statement. “ From the beginning of time to now, all people have participated in beautifying as an act of defiance. We’re excited to push forth the message that this country is only made powerful by the vast diversity of its people. We hope that all underrepresented voices from all walks of life feel welcomed in this nation. Beauty has the ability to unite and Biden Beauty’s aim is to be representative of everyone. We hope these products make constituents feel more empowered and less alone.”