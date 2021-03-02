Biden Picks Indian-American as Director of WH Military Office

US President Joe Biden has appointed Indian-American Maju Varghese as his deputy assistant and Director of the White House Military Office.
After managing the logistics for the election campaign of US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, Varghese became the executive director of their inauguration -- the swearing-in ceremonies and the festivities around it.
This will be his second stint at the White House. As the Director of the White House Military Office, he will be overseeing military support, which includes medical support, emergency medical services, and presidential transportation and organising official ceremonies and functions.
He was former President Barack Obama's special assistant and the deputy director of advance, a position in which he worked on organising his travel in the US and abroad.
Varghese later became assistant to the president for administration and management overseeing the White House complex in the Obama administration.
His appointment as the Military Office Director was reported by Politico on Monday and Varghese has posted it on LinkedIn.
As the COO of the Biden-Harris campaign, he ran the logistics for the nationwide, multi-million-dollar effort, mobilising tens of thousands of staff and volunteers.
He successfully steered the inauguration through two difficult problems: the coronavirus pandemic and the threat of attacks after the 6 January Capitol riots.
Varghese's parents immigrated from Thiruvalla, Kerala, to the US, where he was born. He is a lawyer by training and is one of more than 20 Indian-Americans appointed to senior positions in the Biden administration.
