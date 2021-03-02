Biden Picks Indian-American as Director of WH Military Office

US President Joe Biden has appointed Indian-American Maju Varghese as his deputy assistant and Director of the White House Military Office.

After managing the logistics for the election campaign of US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, Varghese became the executive director of their inauguration -- the swearing-in ceremonies and the festivities around it.

This will be his second stint at the White House. As the Director of the White House Military Office, he will be overseeing military support, which includes medical support, emergency medical services, and presidential transportation and organising official ceremonies and functions.