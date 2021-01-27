Biden Admin Renames ‘Aliens’, Rescinds Move to Curb H4 EADs

In a relief to spouses of foreign national workers in the United States, on Tuesday, 26 January, the Biden administration withdrew its predecessor’s proposal to rescind an Obama-era regulation that allowed spouses of H-1B visa holders to work in the United States.
A majority of H1-B visa holders and their spouses are of Indian origin.
The Biden Administration has also proposed that the word 'Alien', the official government term used to refer to immigrants in the US, be renamed.
Replacing it with the word “noncitizen” has been proposed as part of the President Biden’s sweeping immigration overhaul bill that was sent to Congress this week under the US Citizenship Act of 2021.
In the Bill sent to Congress, the Biden administration stated that it “recognises America as a nation of immigrants by changing the word ‘alien’ to ‘noncitizen’ in our immigration laws.”
If passed by Congress, the word “alien” would no longer be the official government term for a person who is not a citizen or national of the United States.
