Battle For The Authentic Achaar: Brooklyn Delhi's or Trader Joe's Recipe

Agarwal’s achaar recipe is her own creation inspired by her North Indian and South Indian heritage. She said her recipe has 75 percent less sodium and no artificial preservatives compared to the other varieties sold by leading brands in Indian stores across the country.

“I started making my own versions from a lot of the fruits and vegetables that we got in our farmshare,” Agarwal said.

Preserving the traditional recipes is integral to Brooklyn Delhi’s ethos. Every year, Agarwal and her husband Ben Garthus visit India not only to see family but also to conduct research and taste different foods.

“Food is a way for people to understand the culture, in a very sort of visceral way,” said Ben Garthus, in a video on Brooklyn Delhi’s website.