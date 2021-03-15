Yoga May Return to Alabama Schools, But ‘Namaste’ Still Forbidden

In 1993, Alabama enforced a ban on yoga in schools, deeming it "inappropriate" as the ancient practice can be traced to its religious roots. Now, 28 years later, that may change as the state’s House of Representatives passed a Bill to override the ban – approving it by a vote of 73 to 25 on 12 March. The Bill is now pending approval from the Senate.

“I’ve been doing yoga for seven years. I know its benefits, so it is very dear to my heart, and I think Alabama will be better for it,” said Democrat state legislator Jeremy Gray from Opelika, who sponsored the Bill and has been trying to bring back yoga to classrooms since 2019, according to TIME Magazine.