Aus PM Morrison's Choice for NSW Seat Said Modi Caused 'Hatred, Fear, Hunger'

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's chosen candidate for the seat in New South Wales has in the past accused Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi of causing "hatred [and] fear" in India, The Guardian reported on Thursday, 14 April.
Vivek Singha has also accused Modi of being scared of press conferences, with respect to "Gujarat" or "Delhi" or an "All India genocide question".
He belongs to the Liberal Party of Australia, the same one as Prime Minister Morrison.
In recent times, Australia and India have become closer with respect to trade, QUAD, and China.
Morrison has praised Modi a lot in the past, describing him as "an empowered and visionary leader", his "very good friend", "a great leader, internationally" and “a strong leader who believes passionately in the principles of democracy and the future of his country".
Singha's Twitter account has been deleted but The Guardian, in its report, has provided screenshots of his tweets criticising Modi.
In April 2019 when Modi's PM account tweeted that COVID "does not see race, religion, colour caste, [or] creed", Singha replied "shame that you have divided the country to such an extent that you had to resort to tweeting this".
"Sad how much hatred, fear, hunger [and] disappointment you have caused."
Singha is a tax specialist at PepsiCo, and contested on behalf of Liberals in 2019, achieving a 5.5 percent swing against his opponent.
(With inputs from The Guardian)
