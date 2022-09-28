Filter Kaapi & Desi Cutting Chai – Starbucks' Next CEO's Cuppa?

Indian Americans are not only the fastest growing immigrant population for the last two decades, but also enjoy a strong purchasing potential, making some believe that now is the right time for some new brews in American coffee chains. As Laxman Narasimhan readies to take over as the next CEO of Starbucks, caffeinated chatter in desi social spaces is boiling over.

A San Jose-based entrepreneur, Pawan Singh, says, “There is a huge difference between Chai Tea Latte and desi chai. Ek cutting chai to hona hi chahiye. (There should at least be cutting chai.) South Asian Americans – Indians, Pakistanis, Bangladeshis, Nepali, Sri Lankan – all love desi chai. Starbucks’ served available market will shoot up, almost double up their sales in the community if they start serving it.”

Indian Americans are chuffed that one more of their own will lead another prominent company, this one as quintessentially American as it gets. “Top executives leading global brands, I am thrilled that so much Indian talent from India is being tapped. The leadership style has influences of traditional values of respect, humility, and work ethic with which we are raised, and that seems to resonate with the millennials. It’s almost a servant-leadership-style – serve your staff, serve your customers,” says Usha, a techie from Fremont in the San Francisco Bay Area.