'Asian Americans Hardest Hit by Affirmative Action': A Vijay Chokal Ingam Story

SFFA claims that the university uses subjective standard to weigh certain personality traits including likability, courage and kindness, creating a discriminatory block for them.

“When you apply to college or graduate school in the United States, the admissions form asks you for your racial and ethnic background,” Vijay explains on, “Harvard was promoting discrimination against Asian Americans by systematically giving them low personality scores which directly contradicted their own alumni interviewers who gave Asians equally high ratings.”

He believes that ‘personality scores are the way Harvard enforced its unofficial quotas on Asian Americans’, keeping the number of Asian Americans at the university ‘stagnant’ for many years.

Vijay says, “In general the number of Asian Americans is increasing in American colleges, but at Harvard till this case was brought, it remained relatively the same for almost 20 years.”