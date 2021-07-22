Arpita Bhattacharyya Named Chief of Staff to Deputy Secy at US Dept Of Energy

Indian American Bhattacharyya has written multiple paper on climate change and has worked as a Policy analyst for environment and energy at the Center for American Progress. She has an MBA from Yale.
Photo credits: Yale.edu
Indian American Arpita Bhattacharyya was named Chief of Staff to the office of Deputy Secretary at the Department of Energy by US President Joe Biden.
President Biden has also promised to create a more diverse administration, which makes Bhattacharyya's appointment more relevant.
Bhattacharyya is a resident of San Francisco Bay area and has studied at the Carleton College and Yale University. She has had published work on environment and climate change and has worked at SunPower Corporation, a leading renewables company in San Francisco. Before joining the Department of Energy, she was working at Impossible Foods, a food and beverage company that made meat from plants.
She has also worked as Policy Analyst for the Energy and Environment team at the Center for American Progress. Bhattacharyya stared out as a Special Assistant to Distinguished fellow Carol Browner and was promoted three times in her time at the Center.
