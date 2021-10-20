Apple Showcases New Products, Indian American Techies at Center Stage

Susmita Dutta and Shruti Haldea present the next line-up of Apple products at the company’s 'Unleashed' event on 18 October.
(Photo Courtesy: IANS)
Two Indian American women techies took center stage as Apple unveiled its next line-up of products, including MacBook Pro, next-generation AirPods, and other products and services.
After Apple CEO Tim Cook set the tone late on 18 October, Susmita Dutta, engineering program manager for SoC (system-on-chip) for audio products, introduced the next-generation AirPods during the company's 'Unleashed' event at Apple Park in Cupertino, California.
According to her LinkedIn profile, Dutta joined Apple nearly four years ago as system test design lead, before being elevated as audio engineering program manager.
She earlier worked at GE Healthcare for more than seven years as lead system designer (ABUS Ultrasound) in California.
A Madras University graduate in engineering, Dutta now has more than 16 years of system and hardware engineering experience, specifically in systems engineering methodology, test design, and mass production of low and high-volume products.
After showcasing AirPods, it was the turn of MacBook Pro with next-gen M1 chips, and Shruti Haldea from the Mac team joined the stage with top company executives, taking the audience through the machine meant for developers, film-makers, creators, and innovators.
Working at Apple for more than 12 years, Haldea joined the tech giant as global supply manager and became product line manager for Pro Mac in 2019.
An MBA from Harvard Business School, she introduced the world to game-changing MacBook Pro with M1 Pro and M1 Max.
In April 2021, Apple's 'Spring Loaded' event saw Navpreet Kaloty, who mesmerised the audience with his iMac presentation.
A Bachelor of Applied Science in mechanical engineering from the University of Waterloo in the US, Kaloty looks after Mac architecture as an engineering program manager at Apple's Cupertino headquarters.
He interned for some time with the product management team for operational excellence at electric carmaker Tesla.
