'Appalled': US Congressman Krishnamoorthi on Harassment of Indian American Women

Esmaralda Upton from Plano, Texas was arrested and faces a possible hate-crime charge.
Indian American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi on Monday, 29 August, urged the Dallas Police to prosecute to the full extent of law the woman seen harassing and assaulting four Indian women in Dallas, Texas last week.
"Such bigoted attacks motivated by racism, xenophobia, and other forms of hate victimise not only those directly targeted by them but also broader communities through creating an atmosphere of fear and danger," Krishnamoorthi said.
A woman by the name of Esmeralda Upton was arrested by Texas police on Thursday, 25 August, after she was seen assaulting a group of four Indian American women in viral video.
The incident took place in a parking lot in Dallas on Wednesday night.
Upton identifies herself as a Mexican American and was seen to break into a racial rant, telling the women to "go back to India."
"I hate you Indian. All these Indians come to America because they want a better life," she is seen saying in the viral video.
"You...people are ruining this country," she added.
The person who posted this video wrote that "this incident occurred in Dallas, Texas after my mom and her three friends went to dinner."
Upton is seen assaulting the women and shouting, "Everywhere I...go, you Indians are...everywhere. If life was so great in India, why you are here," while also saying the F-word.
Plano Police arrested Upton on Thursday afternoon and charged her with assault, bodily injury, and terroristic threats.
In a statement denouncing the hate crime against the four women of South Asian descent in Texas, Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi said, "I'm appalled by the footage of the hate-motivated harassment and assault on four women of Indian descent and urge police to prosecute the women responsible to the full extent of law."
He added:
"We are very disturbed by this and recently increased acts of violence and hate crimes against Indians, South Asians, and Asian Americans in general. We do commend the Plano Police department for responding to the incident with urgency and understanding," they said.
"We unequivocally and unapologetically condemn the divisive forces of hate, inequality, and injustice. We stand united in love and peace and stand against racist, discriminatory, violent acts against any community," they added.
