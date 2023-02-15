Another Hindu Temple Defaced in Canada, India Seeks ‘Prompt Action’

“I am saddened to hear of the hate motivated vandalism at the Ram Mandir Temple in Mississauga. Unknown suspects spray painted the walls on the back of the temple. This type of hate has no place in Peel Region,” Brown said.

“The @PeelPolice & @ChiefNish are taking this potential hate crime very seriously. 12 Division has carriage of the investigation & they will find those responsible. Religious freedom is a Charter right in Canada & we will do everything we can to make sure everyone is safe in their place of worship,” he added.