How Desi is Andrij Parekh? The Emmy-Winning Director Gets Candid

Andrij Parekh won an Emmy for directing an episode of the HBO-hit ‘Succession’. Tara Bahl Parekh spoke to The Quint about his identity, ‘Succession’, and his journey from a cinematographer to director. Watch him get candid in the exclusive interview. | (Photo Courtesy: Aroop Mishra/TheQuint) The Indian American Andrij Parekh won an Emmy for directing an episode of the HBO-hit ‘Succession’.

At the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards, Andrij Parekh bagged the award for 'Outstanding Director Of a Drama Series' for the critically-acclaimed HBO hit, 'Succession'. Gracefully accepting the award on a Zoom call, Parekh spoke of his experience of being a 'hyphenated-American'. "I want to dedicate this Emmy to all the kids, whose names, like mine, are difficult to pronounce," he said.

“My acceptance speech was basically about sort of taking the space, and making room for people that may be don’t fit in the concept of what most people think of as American.” Andrij Parekh told The Quint

Talking about his desi roots, he said: "Being Indian growing up was seeing blue air-mail letters from my grandmother in a strange, Gujarati script and samosas occasionally. That was it. And I grew up in Minnesota, playing Ice Hockey. So you can imagine what kind of identity that creates."

“I’m this mixed kid, but I was raised very Ukranian. And it was only in my 20s that I went to India for the first time and met my grandmother and uncles and aunties and everyone.”

