Indian-American Doctors Send Help As India Reels from COVID Crisis

“Dr Madhu Pai (Professor & Canada Research Chair of Epidemiology & Global Health at McGill University) reached out to me, asked me to help, so we started working. What can we do to help? It started with one slide with words on it, and then became an infographic which got so much attention,” she said.

“The thing that really astounded me is that it has been translated into various languages in India, Turkish, Farsi. It is bigger than just India. They have released new versions with more details. The US medical system has strict treatment protocols. A strong medical litigation system is in place. It is not routine for physicians in US to prescribe medicines in social interaction settings, or offer consultation to strangers via social media or WhatsApp texts. But this is not a routine situation,” adds Dr Kuppalli.

Indian-American doctors are aware that medications used to treat COVID-19 in India differ slightly from those approved in US, and advise accordingly.